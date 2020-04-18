Here Come The Mummies

Google Calendar - Here Come The Mummies - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Here Come The Mummies - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Here Come The Mummies - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Here Come The Mummies - 2020-04-18 19:00:00

Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Here Come the Mummies is an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000 year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Since their discovery HCTM has been direct support for P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Cheap Trick; rocked Super Bowl Village; become a regular on The Bob and Tom Show; played massive festivals like Summer Camp, Common Ground, Voodoo Fest, Musikfest, Suwannee Hulaween, and Riverbend; and sold tickets by the thousands across large swaths of North America.

Info

7fVtxDO.jpg
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Here Come The Mummies - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Here Come The Mummies - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Here Come The Mummies - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Here Come The Mummies - 2020-04-18 19:00:00
.