Hogslop String Band/ Mama Said String Band

The Hogslop String Band is a Nashville based band comprised of four energetic young musicians hailing from Georgia & Tennessee. Featuring Kevin Martin on the fiddle, Gabriel Kelley on guitar, Daniel Binkley on banjo and Pickle on the washtub bass.

Mama Said String Band is a five piece group based out of Louisville, Kentucky. Their combined musical backgrounds, spanning multiple cultures, styles and genres, with a strong focus on vocal harmony and innovative instrumentation, builds a unique aural medley.