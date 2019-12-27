"Home for the Holidays" Big Band Concert @ The Kentucky Castle

Come "Home for the Holidays" and celebrate an evening of live jazz music with the MetroGnomes Big Band.

Enjoy a music performance that journeys through jazz, latin, rock, and swing. Performing classic fan favorites to fresh originals, the MetroGnomes reach multiple generations. Prepare to be entertained with instrumental medleys and wowed by the vocals of Julie Futch. Directed by former Stan Kenton bass trombonist Doug Oatley, the MetroGnomes always aim to entertain with musical excellence.

This music performance will be held in the Greenhouse at 7:30PM. Doors open at 6:30PM.

Dinner in the Ballroom is also available at 6PM. This includes social seating, a chef's table, and reserved concert seating.

MENU

Appetizer: Pulled Pork Egg Roll, tangy slaw, in-house pulled pork, blueberry bbq

Salad: Cobb Salad, smoked tomato ranch, farm fresh eggs, heirloom tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese, house made croutons, ranch, honey mustard

Entree: Pork Tenderloin Medallions, apple balsamic glaze // Pistachio Crusted Salmon, local honey, ground pistachio

Sides: Roasted Garlic Red Whipped Potatoes // Local Stewed Pole Beans, Ham Hock

Dessert: Mini Chocolate Bundt, ganache, whipped cream, strawberries

Menu subject to change