Home-Made: A Fabric Show Gallery Opening

This 'heart-warming' exhibit for the winter months features the handiwork of artist and Friend of the Scott County Public Library Mary Fogos. The show will also showcase the works of some of her friends, with needle-point pieces and hand-embellished blankets to appear in this exhibit. This exhibition of works will include educational terms to describe specific techniques and it will catalogue an approximation of the number of hours it has taken to complete some of the works. It is a show to be enjoyed and appreciated by fellow needle-point enthusiasts as well as those who simply admire this folk art.