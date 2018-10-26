Hoofbeats Concert benefiting Kentucky Equine Humane Center

This country music benefit concert will feature stars like Brandon Ray, Dustin Collins and Abby Anderson.

Kentucky native Dustin Collins’ single “Cold Dead Hands” hit number one on the Billboard Hot Singles Sales Chart in May, 2018 and has recently released “The Barn” off his new album “It’s Been Awhile”.

Abby Anderson has been named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country for 2018, and a CMT Listen Up Artist. Her latest single “Make Him Wait” already has more than 1.1 million streams, quickly surpassing her single from fall of 2017 “This Feeling” which reached nearly 1 million streams.

Brandon Ray has a brand new single out, “Bring Your Love Back”, which continues to showcase his romantic side along with “That Could Be Us”. The Texas native with a country rock sound has opened for Willie Nelson and Taylor Swift, and has toured with the Bobby Bones Show.

The Thoroughbred Center Pavilion offers roomy theater seating which allows you to stand up and dance.

One-hour VIP experience starts at 5:00pm and includes pre-show catered buffet dinner with all three artists, cash bar, and meet and greet with the artists and their bands, then the show.