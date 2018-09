The Singletary Center starts the 2018-19 Signature Series with the jazz duo of Howard Levy (harmonica, piano) and Chris Siebold (guitar). Levy is a multiple Grammy Award winner and was a founding member of Bela Fleck & the Flecktones. He is an accomplished composer, music educator, and improviser, but Levy is best known as a virtuoso performer on the diatonic harmonica. Levy & Siebold will be joined by UK's Osland/Dailey Jazztet for this one-night-only engagement.