The Hundred Dresses

Wanda Petronski has a funny name and wears the same blue dress to school every day, but when her classmates tease and bully her, she claims to have a closet full of one hundred dresses at home, all lined up. Maddie Reeves doesn’t have much more than one dress herself – but goes along with the game, even though she knows it’s cruel. How do you find the bravery to stand up for what you know is right – even if it means you are standing alone?

Adapted by Ralph Covert and Riley Mills

Based upon the book by Eleanor Estes

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, March 21 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, March 21 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, March 22 @ 2:00pm

Sunday, March 22 @ 4:30pm

$15 general admission