Bring on the jean jackets! Two of Lexington's cocktail bars, Creaux and Centro, and I Love the 90s Bash will be hosting a 90s themed bar crawl event. Those attending will receive an "I Love the 90s" color changing stadium cup for drinks and a slap bracelet. The person who wears the best 90s themed costume has a chance to win $100. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.facebook.com/creauxlex/.