Gallery Hop: "If I Could Turn Back Time"

Morlan Gallery 300 North Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

If I Could Turn Back Time focuses on artists who employ queer archives and histories both personal and collective, informal and institutional, real and imagined as a starting point for their work. The artists on view alternately unearth, reinterpret, or invent queer historical narratives in an effort to destabilize mainstream understandings of the past.

Work by Aaron Skolnick, Forest Kelley, Jared Phillip Buckheister, Jonesy and Jaime C. Knight; Curated by Paul Michael M. Brown

On display from October 25 – December 3, 2019. Closed November 26-29 for Thanksgiving. 

Morlan Gallery 300 North Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
