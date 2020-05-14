Studio Players: "Is He Dead?"

Google Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-14 00:00:00

The Carriage House W Bell Ct, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Jean-Francois Millet, a young painter of genius, is in love with Marie Leroux but in debt to a villainous art dealer who threatens him with debtor's prison unless Marie agrees to marry him.  How does a poor artist pay his debts and keep his love, Marie, from marrying Andre? He fakes his own death -- because only dead painters achieve fame and fortune. Tartuffe meets Monty Python in this madcap 19th century comedy.

Rated PG

Performances take place May 14-17

Opening, Fridays, and Saturdays: 8:00pm

Sunday matinees: 2:30 pm

Info

The Carriage House W Bell Ct, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
Google Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-14 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-15 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-16 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-17 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "Is He Dead?" - 2020-05-22 00:00:00

Tags

.