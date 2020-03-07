James Swanberg, Daniel Case and The Dolphins

×
James Swanberg is a Lexington musician who is now based out of Chicago, coming back to perform at Al's.
Daniel Case is a local artist who performs cosmic Kentucky worship tunes.
The Dolphins are a Lexington-based band.
Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
