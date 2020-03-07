James Swanberg, Daniel Case and The Dolphins

Google Calendar - James Swanberg, Daniel Case and The Dolphins - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - James Swanberg, Daniel Case and The Dolphins - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - James Swanberg, Daniel Case and The Dolphins - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 iCalendar - James Swanberg, Daniel Case and The Dolphins - 2020-03-07 21:00:00

Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

James Swanberg is a Lexington musician who is now based out of Chicago, coming back to perform at Al's.

Daniel Case is a local artist who performs cosmic Kentucky worship tunes.

The Dolphins are a Lexington-based band. 

Info

14446074_10154523603269035_6747097860552893402_n.jpg
Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - James Swanberg, Daniel Case and The Dolphins - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - James Swanberg, Daniel Case and The Dolphins - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - James Swanberg, Daniel Case and The Dolphins - 2020-03-07 21:00:00 iCalendar - James Swanberg, Daniel Case and The Dolphins - 2020-03-07 21:00:00
.