Jazz - Live at The Library: Art Gore All Stars

The 150th Show brings in a hybrid group coming from both Cincinnati and Louisville. The Art Gore All Stars feature drummer, Art Gore, and pianist Mike Darrah from Cincinnati and saxophonist Ron Jones and bassist Sonny Stephens from Louisville. Art Gore, now on faculty at Cincinnati Conservatory of Music has toured with George Benson and recorded with Herbie Hancock, Lonnie Liston Smith and other jazz legends.
Farish Theatre - Downtown Public Library 140 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
