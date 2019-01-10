Jazz: Live at The Library w/ The Jazz Collective

Concert 141 starts off the New Year with a series favorite: The Jazz Collective. They continue to find new music to perform and have added young trumpeter, Michael Cruse for this show. The Collective Members are: Larry Nelson- sax, Tim Fowler- guitar, Mark Gardner-keyboards, Tom Covello- bass, Dave McWhorter- drums and Frank Oddis-percussion. New music includes original pieces by Michael, Mark and Tom in addition to tunes by the late Roy Hargrove, Freddy Hubbard, and Kenny Barron.