Show #143 is a reunion of Morehead University Alumni & Faculty. They began as student members of Jay Flippin’s Band called “Dynasty” in 1973. Over the years, they have played together occasionally. Their previous visit was 2014’s Dynasty Reunion Show, shortly before Jay Flippin’s passing. This show: A Gathering of Eagles features Upshaw Briggs, vocals and saxophone, Ron Davidson, guitar, Keith Hubbard, vocals & keyboards, Bob Bryant, bass, Dave McWhorter, drums, and Frank Oddis on percussion.