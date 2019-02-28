JD Simo/ Sour Cream

Acid rock, traditional blues, folk, soul, free form jazz, and the never ceasing desire to improvise pulses from this collection in a mind bending, kaleidoscope of sound, energy and vibe. NPR said, “Nashville blues trio SIMO sounds as if it comes to us straight from 1968.” And Rolling Stone lauded, “J. D. Simo spins soulful psychedelic blues rock with an improvisational bent reminiscent of the Grateful Dead and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Though he’s been performing in bands since his teenage years, [he] has begun to get national attention….”

Sour Cream is a Lexington, KY based hard blues rock band, mixing influences from all flavors of rock music. Jon McGee on drums, Colby Grant on bass, and Harlan Cecil on guitar have been gigging around the area since February 2017, and released their debut self-titled album in November of 2018.