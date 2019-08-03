Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts

Its hard to know where to begin when describing New York born and based Jeffrey Lewiss creative activities. As a musician and songwriter he has been active for such a long time, both solo and with an array of bands, performing and recording with Los Bolts since 2015. In addition to this Jeffrey Lewis both writes and illustrates graphic novels, having published his comic book, Fuff, since 2004 and incorporates artwork and storytelling into his live sets to magical effect.

In addition to writing, performing and recording under his own name, Jeffrey Lewis also collaborates with Peter Stampfel of 60s legends The Holy Modal Rounders and they released their second album, "Hey, Hey its The Jeffrey Lewis and Peter Stampfel Band," in 2013. A third album and a new album with Los Bolts are both in the pipeline.