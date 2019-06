Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this production features "Sherry" • "Big Girls Don’t Cry" • "Walk Like A Man" • "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You" • "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)"