Joslyn and The Sweet Compression/ Ona

Lexington powerhouse vocalist Joslyn leads an A-team of Lexington musicians through originals and covers.

The band shares its name with a small town just outside of their home base of Huntington, West Virginia. All five band members of Ona were raised in the area, with a couple of guys knowing each other since grade school. By tapping into their own social circles, the current line-up took hold in 2016: Brad Goodall (keys), Bradley Jenkins (vocals/guitar), Zach Johnston (bass), Max Nolte (drums), and Zack Owens (guitar).