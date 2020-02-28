Joslyn and The Sweet Compression/ Ona

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

 Lexington powerhouse vocalist Joslyn leads an A-team of Lexington musicians through originals and covers.

The band shares its name with a small town just outside of their home base of Huntington, West Virginia. All five band members of Ona were raised in the area, with a couple of guys knowing each other since grade school. By tapping into their own social circles, the current line-up took hold in 2016: Brad Goodall (keys), Bradley Jenkins (vocals/guitar), Zach Johnston (bass), Max Nolte (drums), and Zack Owens (guitar). 

