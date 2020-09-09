Journey & The Pretenders

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders’ hits such as “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,” and many more.

PRETENDERS cross the bridge between punk, new wave and pop music like no other band, with genre-defining songs like “I'll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang” and “Don't Get Me Wrong.” The band has sold over 25 million albums and founder & leader Chrissie Hynde is one of contemporary music's greatest songwriters. Chrissie’s 2015 memoir Reckless: My Life As a Pretender, was hailed by the New York Times upon its release as "honest and distinctive… a love letter to rock and roll." After delivering 2016’s unflinchingly head-strong Alone album (produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach), the Pretenders continue to tour worldwide.