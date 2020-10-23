Judy Collins and Arlo Guthrie

Judy Collins evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work. Collins began her impressive music career at 13 as a piano prodigy dazzling audiences performing Mozart’s “Concerto for Two Pianos,” but the hard luck tales and rugged sensitivity of folk revival music by artists such as Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger seduced her away from a life as a concert pianist.

Initially making a name for himself in the ‘60s with the iconic “Alice’s Restaurant,” Arlo Guthrie helped define the singer-songwriter genre burgeoning in the ‘70s. With over 30 albums, an Arlo Guthrie show delivers an astounding time capsule from the works of his dad, Woody Guthrie, to the present day. After decades of touring, he is dialing it back a bit, but the road has become a way of life for the famed folk singer: sharing songs and stories, getting to the heart of what really matters, and of course, being a comedic agitator.