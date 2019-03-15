Kentucky Crafted Market

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event featuring the best art and craft in the Commonwealth, will be back in Lexington, March 15-17 at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena.

'The event will be open only to registered buyers for Trade Only Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 15 and the Market will be open to the public 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 16 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 17

