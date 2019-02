Pruitt is a Nashville transplant, originally hailing from a small suburb outside of Athens, Georgia. Splitting her time between writing songs and waiting tables, her hard work paid off after she landed a Tuesday night residency at The Basement in Nashville. One of those nights in 2016, she was heard by the right people and signed a publishing deal with Round Hill Music Publishing. Not long after that she was offered a booking deal with Paradigm Talent Agency and hasn’t had time to wait tables since.Pruitt has been praised as one of the most talented songwriters and best kept secret in Nashville today.