Kentucky Book Festival Kickoff at ArtsPlace, featuring creative activities for kids of all ages: meet authors David Arnold, Shawn Pryor, Gwenda Bond, Chris Rowe, and Liz Swanson; see the process of creating a children’s book with author Amanda Driscoll; participate in crafts or story-time; and check out other fun book-related experiences. The Newport Aquarium's WAVE on Wheels Outreach Program will also be set up, featuring live animals and hands-on learning activities.

ArtsPlace 161 N Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
