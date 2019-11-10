Kentucky Book Festival Kickoff at ArtsPlace, featuring creative activities for kids of all ages: meet authors David Arnold, Shawn Pryor, Gwenda Bond, Chris Rowe, and Liz Swanson; see the process of creating a children’s book with author Amanda Driscoll; participate in crafts or story-time; and check out other fun book-related experiences. The Newport Aquarium's WAVE on Wheels Outreach Program will also be set up, featuring live animals and hands-on learning activities.