The Kentucky Book Festival. This weeklong literary celebration taking place Nov 10-16 evolved from the long-running annual Kentucky Book Fair, which moved to Lexington in 2018 after 35 years in Frankfort. The event expanded into a week-long festival in 2018.

Among the affiliated events are a Literary Luncheon (Nov. 12 at ArtsPlace), a Books & Brews Trivia event (Nov. 14 at West Sixth Brewing), the 38th Annual Kentucky Book Fair (Nov. 18 at The Kentucky Horse Park) and many more.

Full schedule and details available at www.kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival.