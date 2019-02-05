The Kentucky Great Writers Series connects authors to readers and writers in an intimate atmosphere. Each author will read for 15-20 minutes from a work of their choice. After the readings, the audience will have the opportunity to purchase and have books signed by the authors. This years event will feature authors such as Leesa Cross-Smith, author of “Whiskey & Ribbons,” and Carrie Mullins, author of “Night Garden.” Each event starts at 6:00 p.m. with a 30-minute open-mic session to give the audience a chance to participate. At 6:30 p.m. the readings by featured authors will begin.

Andrew Shaffer, Hope Never Dies Emily Bingham, Irrepressible: The Jazz Age of Henrietta Bingham Kimmery Martin, The Queen of Hearts