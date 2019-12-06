Kentucky Nude: Biennial Exhibition

The Lexington Art League has hosted 'The Nude' exhibition for most of the past 30 years. It has now grown to be one of the most anticipated exhibitions in the area. 2019 is the first year that this exhibition will be presented as a biennial for Kentucky artists. This year the exhibition will include appx 80 artworks by over 50 Kentucky Artists.
Selected Artists:
James Daniel Adkins
Keith Auerbach
Martin Beck
Heather Brunetti
Carsen Bryant
Brooklynn Burke
Rocky Cecil
Bill Cole
Todd Fife todd_fife_art
Larry Frost
Jack Girard
Tim Goins
Cory Graham
Krista Graham
James Grubola
Parker Harlowe
Rosemary Harney
David Harover
Barry Herald
Max Herbert
Chris Huestis
Heather L.M. Isaman
Marsha Karagheusian
Debra Lott Debra Lott - Art
Aaron Lubrick
Megan Martin
Ashley Parker Owens
Maria Risner
Julio Rodriguez
Alyssa Sciortino
Jessica Simpson
Kenny Smith
Travis Sparks
Barbara Steinrock
Elizabeth K. Sturgill
Nick Thelen
Sarah Vaughan
Cate Wagoner
Clay Wainscott
David C. Waltz
Sidney Webb
Bradley A. Wilder
Ree Wilson
Chloë Wooton