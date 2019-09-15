Ukulele enthusiasts and any individual interested in the instrument are invited to attend the third annual Kentucky Ukulele Festival, hosted by KYUke, a ukulele-advocacy organization. The festival will host workshops geared toward ukulele players of all levels, with topics ranging from fingerpicking and jazz techniques to duets and ear training, plus performances from Maryland duo Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Kansas City duo Victor & Penny, Four String Fiasco and more.