Kentucky Vintage Fest II

Kentucky Vintage Fest features over 70 Vendors from across the area. You can find Vintage Clothing, Home Goods & Decor, Jewelry & Accessories, Vinyl Records & Media, Handmade Goods and so much more.

Early Bird starts at 10:30am, ends at 12pm. Cost is $15 (Early Bird Include GA Access)

General Admission starts at 12pm Noon, Show ends at 5pm.

Food & Beverages Will Be Available For Sale (Alcohol Available for 21+)

Hosted at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets Available Online and At The Door! Kids 12 & Under Get in Free.