Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Kentucky Hall Writers Hall of Fame was created to recognize Kentucky writers whose work reflects the character and culture of the Commonwealth, and to educate Kentuckians about our rich literary heritage. This year will include two living inductees: Gurney Norman and Ed McClanahan, both of whom will read and/or speak at the event. Deceased inductees include late popular fiction writer Sue Grafton, groundbreaking journalists Alice Dunnigan and Helen Thomas and former Kentucky poet laureate Jane Vance. Organized by the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, this year’s event will take place at the Kentucky Theater for the first time.