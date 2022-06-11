KET Summer Celebration

Donamire Farm 4151 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40510

Ahoy, matey! Rock your cool shades aboard the S.S. KET at this gala fundraising event at scenic Donamire Farm.

Chart a course for high-seas adventure at Summer Celebration! This is KET’s largest single-day source of funds, advancing KET’s mission to strengthen Kentucky through the power of pubic media. KET is a transformational force in learning, culture and citizenship, with one million people turning to KET each week for health and economic news, at-home learning resources and comfort for the soul.

Attire is summer festive or costume couture: Jack Sparrow to Jackie O, Captain Stubing to Ginger Grant!

Reservations are $200 per person. Includes dinner, open bar, entertainment, silent auction - and no speeches!

Proceeds anchor KET’s programs and services.

Thank you for helping keep KET afloat!

DANCE, MUSIC, OTHER
8008660366
