The two-day soiree is designed to raise money and support for a forthcoming podcast endeavor of local DJ Kip Wilson.

Music by: Darrin Hacquard, Nic Allen of Nic Allen and The Troubled Minds, Bryan Minks of Bryan Minks and the Kentucky Sons, Jen Tackett, Chris and Jenn Shouse, Donnie Bowling, Darrell Bailey, and KerryErin Coattails.