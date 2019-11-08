Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers are celebrating 50 years of playing Bluegrass music together with a new CD being released called "New Moon Over My Shoulder" and a concert in the Greenhouse at The Kentucky Castle.

The Greenhouse opens at 6:30 PM and music starts at 7:30 PM.

Dinner in the Ballroom is also available at 6PM. This includes social seating, a chef's table, and reserved concert seating.