Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers are celebrating 50 years of playing Bluegrass music together with a new CD being released called "New Moon Over My Shoulder" and a concert in the Greenhouse at The Kentucky Castle.
The Greenhouse opens at 6:30 PM and music starts at 7:30 PM.
Dinner in the Ballroom is also available at 6PM. This includes social seating, a chef's table, and reserved concert seating.
Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
