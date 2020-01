The International Book Project headquarters will host the launch of University Press of Kentucky's "VOICES OF AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS IN KENTUCKY: MIGRATION, IDENTITY, AND TRANSNATIONALITY!" The publis is invited to enjoy African cuisine and meet authors Francis Musoni, Iddah Otieno, Angene Wilson, and Jack Wilson. Books will be available for purchase at a 40% discount, and the authors will be signing copies.

This event is free and open to the public.