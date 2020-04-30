Two-time Grammy Award winner Lauren Daigle, who has sold out every one of her shows to date, will open 2020 with her first headlining arena tour, the “Lauren Daigle World Tour.” It follows nearly 70 sold out performances that have taken place since the release of her Grammy Award winning album, Look Up Child.

The forty four-city “Lauren Daigle World Tour,” kicks off January 18 in Melbourne, Australia and will include a performance at New Zealand’s Festival One. It will then launch in the U.S. on February 20 in Pensacola, Florida and will include stops in New York, Nashville, Houston, Boston, Dallas and Lexington.

For more information and to purchase tickets online visit rupparena.com.