Lexington Comic and Toy Convention

The Lexington Comic & Toy Convention (Lex Con), Kentucky’s biggest weekend of geekery, has been rescheduled for June 18-21.

Tickets from the two previously scheduled dates in March and May are still valid for the new June 18-21 dates. If patrons cannot make the new rescheduled date, tickets will be valid for the 2021 show. Tickets are available now at www.lexingtoncomiccon.com. Tickets will also be available at the door based on availability.

The original dates for March and May were rescheduled due to COVID-19.