The Lexington Brass Band Concert, Anthology: Music of the Brass Band for Lovers of the Brass Band

Since 1992, the band has offered a concert series each year, and this year will be a show of the greatest pieces in the brass anthology. Adults $10, Students $5.
Info
Centenary United Methodist 2800 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, Kentucky
MUSIC
