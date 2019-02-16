Lexington Chamber Chorale - A Season for Singing: Heart & Inspiration

Second Presbyterian Church E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

This concert celebrates Valentine’s Day in many layers, including songs of the heart, songs of inspiration, and from many countries including China, Italy, and Germany. Represented composers are Robert Schumann, Orlando di Lasso, and J.S. Bach.

Single tickets to Heart & Inspiration are $22 for adults & seniors, $16 for individuals in groups of 10 or more, and $10 for students. Tickets are available by visiting www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org, by calling 859-317-3353, or at the door prior to the concert.

Second Presbyterian Church E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
859-317-3353
