Lexington Community Orchestra presents a "Spooky" Symphonic Experience

The Lexington Community Orchestra (LCO) presents a celebration of spooky classical music at 3:00pm Sunday, Oct. 29 at Bryan Station High School. This family-friendly event is a great introduction to orchestral music for children, or a fun reminder of Halloween favorites for the young at heart.

The concert program includes recognizable favorites from classic stories like The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Peter and the Wolf. The orchestra will also perform creepier classics In the Hall of the Mountain King, Night on Bald Mountain, and Danse Macabre. Costumes are

encouraged, and children will have the opportunity to march across the stage to show off their costume and get an up-close look at the musicians performing. Treat bags will be available at the end of the concert for children up to age 18. This concert is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required as seating is limited.

Visit www.lexingtoncommunityorchestra.org to reserve seats.

When: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3:00pm

Where: Bryan Station High School Auditorium

Program: In the Hall of the Mountain King (Grieg)

Night on Bald Mountain (Mussorgsky)

Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Dukas)

Peter and the Wolf (Prokofiev)

Danse Macabre (Saint Saens)

Cost: Free with a reservation.

The Lexington Community Orchestra is a nonprofit arts organization of volunteer musicians, committed to bringing classical music to central Kentuckians free of charge.