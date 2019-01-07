Lexington Music Showcase

×
Open Mic will be open to anyone after the showcase performances. The new host, Jack Smithers, will also include recorded performances and interviews of each artist to put on Lexington Musicians Showcase YouTube Series. Artist schedule TBA.
Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Open Mic will be open to anyone after the showcase performances. The new host, Jack Smithers, will also include recorded performances and interviews of each artist to put on Lexington Musicians Showcase YouTube Series. Artist schedule TBA.
Copyright Smiley Pete Publishing