Lexington Philharmonic - Blue Beethoven

ENRICO LOPEZ-YAÑEZ, CONDUCTOR FINALIST

The evening opens with one of the most popular contemporary works of the last decade, Jennifer Higdon’s beautiful and contemplative blue cathedral. “One of the most acclaimed pianists of his generation,” pianist Norman Krieger joins the orchestra for Piano Concerto No. 4, one of the greatest of “the five” Beethoven piano concertos. Czech master Dvořák was inspired by Brahms,’ but delivered a work uniquely his own. His dynamic Symphony No. 7 closes an evening of some of the most deeply emotive works in the canon.