Lexington Philharmonic - Blue Beethoven

to Google Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Blue Beethoven - 2020-02-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Blue Beethoven - 2020-02-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Blue Beethoven - 2020-02-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Blue Beethoven - 2020-02-21 19:30:00

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

ENRICO LOPEZ-YAÑEZ, CONDUCTOR FINALIST

The evening opens with one of the most popular contemporary works of the last decade, Jennifer Higdon’s beautiful and contemplative blue cathedral. “One of the most acclaimed pianists of his generation,” pianist Norman Krieger joins the orchestra for Piano Concerto No. 4, one of the greatest of “the five” Beethoven piano concertos. Czech master Dvořák was inspired by Brahms,’ but delivered a work uniquely his own. His dynamic Symphony No. 7 closes an evening of some of the most deeply emotive works in the canon.

Info

599717_10151685124452104_1966374723_n.jpg
Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
859-233-4226
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Blue Beethoven - 2020-02-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Blue Beethoven - 2020-02-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Blue Beethoven - 2020-02-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Blue Beethoven - 2020-02-21 19:30:00
.