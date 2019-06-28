June 28-29, (Fri., 7-11 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.)

For more than a decade, the annual Lexington Pride Festival has organized this community event to celebrate diversity and support of the LGBT+ community. Taking place in a family-friendly environment and attracting thousands of attendees from central Kentucky and the surrounding regions, the family-friendly festival-style event features live entertainment, kids activities and more than 100 food, retail, art and non-profit vendors.

This year’s event has expanded to two days for the first time, and will feature the talents of Puerto Rican drag queen and reality television star Alexis Mateo; Australian singer/songwriter Betty Who; singer/songwriter Shadina; local band Small Batch and more.