Lexington Rescue Mission's 12th Annual Walk For Warmth

End homelessness for individuals and families in Lexington

• Two-mile walk starting at 10 a.m. at Phoenix Park.

• Top fund-raisers will receive prizes immediate after the walk.

• Registration is available online or at the event, starting at 9 a.m.

• The early-bird registration rate is$25 for adults (before Friday, February 15). The registration fee is $30 after that date. Children 12 and under are free.

• Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome to walk too.

• All participants will receive a t-shirt, breakfast, and lunch.