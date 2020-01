The Kander & Ebb Broadway tale of glamour, greed and “All That Jazz.” Travel back to the Roaring 20’s with performances by The Lex’s signature combination of “Today’s Broadway Stars and Tomorrow’s Broadway Hopefuls.

Due to mature language and content, parental discretion is advised.

July 9 7:30 PM

July 10 7:30 PM

July 11 1:00 PM

July 11 7:30 PM

July 12 1:00 PM