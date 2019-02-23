The Winter Wizarding Waltz celebrates its fifth anniversary with an immersive wizarding village with live entertainment, food stalls and handcrafted market. The annual event has become an experience like none other, incorporating a new thematic aspect of the Harry Potter universe at each event. This year's theme is: The Sweet Soiree - a tribute to magical sweets and treats.

There may be other Harry Potter events throughout the year, but there is nothing like the Winter Wizarding Waltz. Every detail from the decor to the food to the entertainment is curated by lifelong Harry Potter fans.

This evening features wizard themed meals from local restaurants Ranada Riley and Atomic Ramen, live musical entertainment and special performances by March Madness Marching Band, Mecca Live Studio and Gallery's Rakadu dancers and more.

Attendees must be 14 or older.