LIFT: The Vagina Monologues

LIFT is an acronym for Lexington Intersectional Feminists for Tomorrow. They are a small group of intersectional feminists from Lexington, Ky. who are dedicated to fighting for safe creative outlets that celebrate those who need a platform in today's culture.

The Vagina Monologues is a play written by Eve Ensler that debuted in 1994. Eve interviewed over 200 women about their experiences of womanhood and their vaginas and used these interviews as inspiration for each monologue in the show. The monologues range from happy, to funny, to awkwardly real, to tragic and heartbreaking, and are a good starting point for conversations about what it means to have a vagina and what it means to be a woman.

Once a year, in February, Eve allows groups around the world to produce a performance of the play, as well as other works created by V-Day, and use the proceeds for local individual projects and programs that work to end violence against women and girls.

Cosmic Charlie's production of the show will benefit The Nest and EMW Women's Surgical Center.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will be at 8 p.m. This an 18 and up event. To purchase tickets online, visit cosmic-charlies.com.