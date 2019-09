Literary Luncheon with Gurney Norman, Bobbie Ann Mason, Ed McClanahan, and Mary Ann Taylor-Hall. They’ll read from and discuss their work, share about recent projects, and take questions from the audience. Poet and novelist Crystal Wilkinson, Associate Professor of English at the University of Kentucky, will act as moderator.

Tickets required: $40 per person. Ticket includes admission & Kentucky-themed lunch. Purchase tickets online at kyhumanities.org