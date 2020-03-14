Live Dead '69 perform The Grateful Dead at Woodstock

LIVE DEAD ’69 expand their concept and repertoire to include GRATEFUL DEAD at Woodstock 50th Anniversary set. Comprised of:

Tom Constanten, original Grateful Dead pianist, inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and was essential to Grateful Dead’s first 2 experimental studio recordings “Anthem of The Sun” and “Aoxomoxoa.”

Mark Karan, lead guitarist with Bob Weir’s Rat Dog and The Other Ones, who is also a regular member in the rotating line-up of Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family band.

Slick Aguilar played lead guitar with David Crosby Band 1982-1985. That year he co-founded KBC, and played lead guitar in Paul Kantner’s Jefferson Starship for 2,000 shows over 30 years, longer than any other musician.

Robin Sylvester, bassist with Bob Weir’s Rat Dog.

Joe Chirco drummer with John Kadlecik Band & Zen Tricksters.