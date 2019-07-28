Lockbox Tea Dance

Lockbox at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington will be putting a modern twist on the ever popular Tea Dance, a prideful celebration with a rich and meaningful history that dates back to the 19th century.

Cincinnati couple and founders Richard Cooke and Marty Wagner breathed new life into the longstanding tea dance tradition within Cincinnati’s social scene. For the first time ever, the effort will make its way south to the heartland of Lexington.

The tea dances first started as a place where their LGBTQ+ friends and supporters could unite and be their most authentic selves.

Also traveling down from Cincinnati will be DJs Ben and Milkshake, who will be mixing their irresistible blends of soulful house music. There will be a light bite bar menu served from new executive chef Cody Derosett, including sweet & spicy fried chicken, tuna tar tare, pimento cheese toast, pickled shrimp, and warm ricotta for a la carte ordering.