Logan Carver/ Jen Tackett/ Aaron Boyd

Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Celebrating the new single from Logan Carver, "Kentucky". Written during a three-month stint in Guatemala, "Kentucky" is a celebration of the culture, people and experience of the  commonwealth.

Jen Tackett starts t

Info

Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC
