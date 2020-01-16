Studio Players: "Look, No Hans!"

Peter Fisher, manager of the West Berlin office of a British car company, is also, unknown to his wife, Monica, an undercover agent for British Security of Industry. Monica plans to fly home to England to visit family, but when her plane is delayed, she unexpectedly returns home, followed in rapid succession by Heidi, Fisher's mistress, Mitzi, a singing telegram girl, and Cadwallader from British Security of Industry who is awaiting the arrival of Hans, a top industrial spy. Fast paced, confusing and hilarious - with a helicopter ending! Rated PG

Performances take place January 16-February 2, 2020

Opening, Fridays, and Saturdays: 8:00pm

Sunday matinees: 2:30 pm